Motorcycle burns in Warren Township

WARREN TWP., Ohio -

Investigators in Warren Township are trying to find out how a motorcycle caught fire early Friday.

Firefighters were called out to the 600 block of Karl Avenue Southwest at around 2 a.m.

Crews kept the flames from spreading to a garage and home.

No one was injured.

