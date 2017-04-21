YPD charges suspect in 'sloppy handwriting' robbery case

Youngstown Police Detectives have arrested a suspect accused of using an illegible holdup note to rob a Market Street business.

Patrolmen investigating Wednesday's holdup at the Family Dollar Store have charged Dion Taylor, 22, of Youngstown with robbery.

Detectives made the arrest on Friday after circulating surveillance images of the suspect.

The assistant manager of the store told officers that a man who had been walking around the store came up to the register with a bottle of peach flavored Faygo soda pop.

The clerk says he was handed a hand-written note by the customer.

The writing was illegible, so the clerk asked the male to read the note to him.

Although the police report doesn't state what the customer said, the clerk got the message that the store was being robbed, so he opened the register, handed over the cash and a pack of Newport cigarettes.

The robber left the store heading toward St. Louis Avenue.

Police searched the area but could not locate the suspect.

The report did not disclose how much money was taken.