Fire damages two homes in Columbiana - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fire damages two homes in Columbiana

Posted: Updated:
COLUMBIANA, Ohio -

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that damaged two homes in Columbiana early Friday.

The fire broke out at around 1 am at a home on the 100 block of 7th Street.

The flames damaged one side of a home, then spread to a neighboring house.

Everyone got out of the homes safely.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms