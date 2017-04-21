Suspects sought for robbery of Warren hotel

For the second time this year a Warren hotel has been the target of a robbery.

Two employees working the desk at the Best Western Park Hotel on North Park Avenue tell police that they were robbed by two men who rushed into the lobby just after midnight Friday morning.

They say one of the men who was holding a gun, grabbed the woman by the back of the neck and pushed her toward her male co-worker, demanding that they hand over money.

The woman says she grabbed about $200 from the desk and gave it to the suspects, who then ran out of the hotel.

In a search of the area, police say they found pieces of a BB gun that they believe broke when it fell to the pavement.

Police did arrest, Daniel Blevins, 31, of Warren, who was wanted on a warrant issued by the Niles Police Department.

Although officers say his appearance was similar to that of one of the suspects, as of Friday morning he had not been charged with the hotel robbery.

Blevins was taken to the Trumbull County Jail and booked on the Niles warrant.

Police plan to review surveillance video of the crime.

When the Best Western was robbed in February, police arrested a suspect that same morning.