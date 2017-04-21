Execution date set for man described as Warren 'serial killer'

The Ohio Supreme Court has granted a motion by the Trumbull County prosecutor to set a date to carry out the sentence of a man who has been on Ohio's Death Row since 2001.

The justices issued an order on Friday setting April 16, 2020 as the execution date for Stanley Adams, who was convicted of fatally stabbing a Warren woman, raping and strangling her 12-year-old daughter, and beating, raping and strangling a Hubbard woman.

In his motion, Prosecutor Dennis Watkins characterized the 50-year-old Adams as a serial killer.

Adams was sentenced to death for the October 11, 1999, double aggravated murder of Esther Cook and her 12-year old daughter Ashley Dawn Cook.

Investigators say Adams beat and fatally stabbed Esther Cook, and raped, beat and strangled her daughter.

Adams is also serving a 15-year to life sentence for beating, raping and strangling Roslyn Taylor of Hubbard on August 4, 1999.

Taylor's body was found two days later in a partially burned car.

The Ohio Attorney General's office announced earlier that Adams has exhausted all appeals in both state and federal courts.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied Adams's petition on January 17.