Ohio unemployment rate holds steady at 5.1 percent for March

Authorities say three people have been found dead after a reported shooting in a home near Erie in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say three people have been found dead after a reported shooting in a home near Erie in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities called to a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio overnight found eight people dead and 20 others in dire condition in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer, in what police are calling a horrific case of immigrant smuggling. | Includes VideoMore >>
Authorities called to a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio overnight found eight people dead and 20 others in dire condition in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer, in what police are calling a horrific case of immigrant smuggling. | Includes VideoMore >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
An Ohio brewery will skip the hops and barley to produce 2 million cans of water for disaster victims.More >>
An Ohio brewery will skip the hops and barley to produce 2 million cans of water for disaster victims.More >>
Authorities say an 11-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet that entered his home in the violence-plagued city of Chester, where two men were also killed by gunfire in separate shootings over the weekend.More >>
Authorities say an 11-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet that entered his home in the violence-plagued city of Chester, where two men were also killed by gunfire in separate shootings over the weekend.More >>
Authorities are trying to determine the cause of an early morning fire that claimed the lives of an elderly couple near Philadelphia.More >>
Authorities are trying to determine the cause of an early morning fire that claimed the lives of an elderly couple near Philadelphia.More >>
The Ohio county that includes the capital city of Columbus is spending $200,000 on an insurance policy to cover cyberattacks.More >>
The Ohio county that includes the capital city of Columbus is spending $200,000 on an insurance policy to cover cyberattacks.More >>
A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of the mother of his child almost two years ago in Pennsylvania.More >>
A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of the mother of his child almost two years ago in Pennsylvania.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with killing his father, who authorities say was shot to death and his body then left on a couch for weeks.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with killing his father, who authorities say was shot to death and his body then left on a couch for weeks.More >>
An Ohio veteran who sought to defy local law and keep pet ducks, that he says help relieve his post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, can now keep them.More >>
An Ohio veteran who sought to defy local law and keep pet ducks, that he says help relieve his post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, can now keep them.More >>
An Ohio couple who called 911 after a bullet shattered their kitchen window says emergency dispatchers told them police were too busy to respond.More >>
An Ohio couple who called 911 after a bullet shattered their kitchen window says emergency dispatchers told them police were too busy to respond.More >>
An Ohio sheriff's deputy has pleaded not guilty to charges for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman inside his county-issued cruiser.More >>
An Ohio sheriff's deputy has pleaded not guilty to charges for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman inside his county-issued cruiser.More >>
Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old woman after human remains, possibly of a stillborn baby, were found in Ohio.More >>
A prosecutor has said an infant whose remains were found buried in southwestern Ohio was born alive.More >>
A man looking for a dropped cellphone ended up tumbling into an apartment building trash chute, where he had to be rescued by firefighters.More >>
A man looking for a dropped cellphone ended up tumbling into an apartment building trash chute, where he had to be rescued by firefighters.More >>
A Kansas woman who won a national contest says she was disqualified because of her Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.More >>
A Kansas woman who won a national contest says she was disqualified because of her Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.More >>