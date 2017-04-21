Austintown mother of three charged after passing out on bathroom floor

Austintown Police are investigating the third case of alleged child endangering in just three days.

A Carnegie Avenue woman called police Thursday when she said a 9-year-old neighbor ran to her porch screaming and crying that his mother was passed out on the bathroom floor.

EMT's who were first on the scene, told police that they administered two doses of the opiate overdose reversal drug Narcan to 40-year-old Jennifer Kellish.

The EMT's, who said they found a hypodermic syringe and burnt spoon with heroin residue underneath Kellish, told officers that the woman admitted to them that she had used heroin.

After Kellish regained consciousness and was being taken to an ambulance, she told police she didn't remember what happened, adding that, “ I drank too much, I guess.”

Police say they found three hypodermic syringes and a crack pipe in Kellish's purse.

The police report also says officers found a bottle of Guinness, a can of Mike's Orange Soda still containing alcohol, and a bottle of multi-purpose cleaner in the kitchen.

Police say all of the items were within the reach of Kellish's children, ages nine, five and two.

After Kellish was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, police were called again when it was reported that she had left her room.

Police were called off when they learned that Kellish had returned to her hospital room.

Hospital security says Kellish returned before leaving hospital grounds after being informed that a police hold had been placed on her.

Kellish faces a charge of inducing panic in addition to the three counts of endangering children.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday to answer the charges.

The children have been turned over to the care of their father.

This was the third case of suspected child endangering that township police have been called on to investigate this week.

On Wednesday, police charged a Maureen Drive woman with two counts of child endangering after police found her sleeping while her six-year-old daughter was locked out of the house and her two -year-old was seen playing near a dead rat in the yard.

On Tuesday, a woman was charged with child endangering after her two-year-old daughter was found wandering around unsupervised outside Compass West Apartments.