Injury accident shuts down Route 19 on Mercer-Crawford line - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Injury accident shuts down Route 19 on Mercer-Crawford line

Posted: Updated:
GREENWOOD TWP., Crawford Co. Pa. -

Part of Route 19 was shut down Friday afternoon after several people were injured in a traffic accident along the Mercer-Crawford County line.

An S-U-V and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Perry Highway and Lake Road shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Two people were transported to the hospital by medical helicopters. Three others were taken by ambulance.

By 2 p.m., both lanes of Route 19 were open again.

There is no information available on the names or conditions of the victims.

State police are still investigating.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms