Injury accident shuts down Route 19 on Mercer-Crawford line

Part of Route 19 was shut down Friday afternoon after several people were injured in a traffic accident along the Mercer-Crawford County line.

An S-U-V and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Perry Highway and Lake Road shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Two people were transported to the hospital by medical helicopters. Three others were taken by ambulance.

By 2 p.m., both lanes of Route 19 were open again.

There is no information available on the names or conditions of the victims.

State police are still investigating.