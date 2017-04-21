Two-vehicle rollover crash investigated in Liberty

First responders rushed to the scene of a reported two-vehicle crash on Belmont Avenue.

A pickup truck and a car were involved in the accident, which occurred at around 2:15 p.m. Friday near Churchill Commons.

The Chevy Silverado rolled over onto its side on the road.

Two people from the truck, and one person who was in a VW Jetta were transported to the hospital.

The names or conditions of the victims are not available.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.