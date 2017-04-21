Security cameras planned for Austintown 9-11 Memorial

The cardboard sign and caution tape are no longer outside the 9-11 Memorial Chapel in Austintown. A thoughtful donation may help keep the sacred place open to the public.

21 News has learned that Guardian Protection Services is donating a security camera system to the 9-11 Memorial for monitoring the grounds.

Word of the donation comes less than three weeks after the chapel was closed to the public when someone broke the door from the hinges.

Visitors found the shrine blocked by tape and a bearing a sign notifying people that it was temporarily closed, "thanks to vandals."

The handwritten cardboard sign was placed there by Pat Connolly from the Austintown 9-11 Memorial Park Committee.

Connolly says that over the past decade, the committee has had to replace the door four times.

Connolly told 21 News he posted the sign as a message to whoever is committing the vandalism, which has included breaking into the donation box, smoking crack inside, and at least two instances of someone desecrating the altar and the cross in a place where 29 marriages have been celebrated.

A sign outside the chapel claimed that the area was under video surveillance, but it didn't stop the vandalism.

In reality, there were no cameras at the park, partly because Connolly believes that the chapel is a place where people want their privacy.

Connolly has since changed his mind.

The official presentation of the camera donation will be made at Monday's Austintown Township Trustees meeting.

The memorial was built in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the September 11, 2001 attacks on America.