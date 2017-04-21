Police thwart suspected shoplifters attempted getaway on WRTA bus

Austintown police arrested two people suspected of stealing $250 worth of steaks from a Giant Eagle and trying to make their getaway on a WRTA bus.

Store employees say a man and a woman walked out of the store without paying for a shopping cart full of steaks Thursday morning.

Witnesses say the two loaded the steaks into a duffel bag and ran across Mahoning Avenue where they boarded the WRTA bus.

Police were able to stop the bus and spotted two passengers matching the description of the suspected shoplifters and a bag of steaks lying of the floor of the bus.

Officers say some of the stolen steaks were left behind in the shopping cart that was abandoned in the parking lot.

According to the report, ten ribeye steaks valued at $188, and two porterhouse steaks valued at $62 had been taken.

Deanna Shane, 45, of Youngstown, is charged with theft and possessing criminal tools.

Police charged 48-year-old Wendall Hall III with theft.

Both suspects are in the Mahoning County jail awaiting Monday court hearings.