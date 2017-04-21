Troopers seize $18,000 heroin stash on Interstate 80

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it was during a routine traffic stop that troopers found $18,690 worth of heroin in a car.

Troopers say the Nissan Rouge was following another vehicle too closely when they made the traffic stop along I-80 in Sandusky County Monday morning.

The patrol brought in a drug-sniffing canine from the U.S. Border Patrol which indicated the presence of drugs in the car.

A further search uncovered 105 grams of heroin in a vacuum sealed package.

The driver, Maurice D. Dunklin Jr., 29, and passenger, Dy Meisha La Tray Coles, 25, both of Cleveland, were booked into the Sandusky County Jail on charges of possession and trafficking in heroin, both first-degree felonies.