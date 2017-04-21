Youngstown toddler found wandering along busy Belmont Avenue

Passers by came to the rescue of a two-year-old boy who wandered from his family's North Side home and was walking along busy Belmont Avenue Friday morning.

Witnesses tell police they pulled off the busy road around 9 am after spotting the toddler walking in the direction of the Dollar General Store near Fairgreen Avenue.

They say they stopped him from walking into busy traffic and called police.

Children services had already taken custody of the little boy when police got a call reporting that the child was missing.

Police talked to man at a home on Delaware Avenue who told officers he was upstairs trying to put a 5-month-old child to bed when a friend stopped over and asked him why the home's front door was left open.

That's when they discovered the two-year-old was gone and called police to report him missing.

He says the boy's mother had left for work.

Police and Children's Services are still investigating.