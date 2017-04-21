New Castle officers injured chasing suspect in Shenango River

New Castle Police say a man who attempted to flee from officers is now in the Lawrence County Jail

Police say an officer on patrol spotted Mark Moore walking through the Grant Street Housing Complex on Friday.

After the officer confirmed that there was a warrant for Moore's arrest, he began to walk toward the suspect.

That's when Moore bolted, according to police, jumping over a bridge and into the Shenango River.

Moore swam to the other side of the river, but once on shore was pursued by another officer.

According to police, Moore jumped back into the river, but began to struggle in the water.

The New Castle City Fire Department Water Rescue team was called to the scene to help remove Moore from the river.

Moore was transported to UPMC Jameson for treatment of hypothermia and a arm injury.

Two police officers were also treated for injuries and released.