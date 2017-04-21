YSU students host Relay for Life event

YSU's Beeghley Center was filled with people from all ages walking the track on Friday.

The students hosted Relay for Life, all proceeds benefited the American Cancer Society.

Debbie Fay was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of last year. Despite undergoing treatment Thursday, she said she wouldn't miss Relay For Life.

"I was just was determined that this was happening and I was going to be here and I was going to be the best that I could," said Fay.

Students and people from the community all formed teams.

Each team set up shop around the track selling treats as they raised more than $9,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Activities and games took place on the court, the march kicked off at 3 pm and didn't end till midnight.

The organizer for YSU's Relay for Life also a cancer survivor. "It is nice to know that you are not alone and there are people that come to support you and things like that", said Ben Dalrymple.

More than 100 people came to walk.

