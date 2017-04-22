Sharon Police officer mauled by dog - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sharon Police officer mauled by dog

SHARON, Pa -

A Sharon police officer is recovering after dog bite injuries he suffered on the job. 

Police Lieutenant Jeff Wiscott  was mauled by a Pit Bull early Friday.

Police Chief Gerry Smith tells 21 News Lieutenant Wiscott and his partner responded to an argument on Cedar Avenue.

While in the home talking with the people involved, the dog rushed Wiscott and latched onto his arm.

Another officer attempted to shoot the dog, but couldn't without also hitting the lieutenant.

Smith says the pit bull was taken from the owners who could face charges.

