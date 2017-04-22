OSP: OVI checkpoint tonight in Austintown

Authorities will conduct an OVI checkpoint in Austintown tonight, according to a press release issued by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State Troopers and Austintown Police will conduct the checkpoint from 8:30 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday on State Route 46.

The news release does not give a more specific location other than Route 46 in Austintown.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

In 1990 the U.S. Supreme court ruled that holding sobriety checkpoints without first notifying drivers would violate the Constitution's provision barring illegal search and seizure.

In their ruling however, the justices did not spell out what they considered to be adequate notification.

That same year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published recommended procedures for OVI checkpoints which included notifying the media of the planned roadblocks.