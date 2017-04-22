Sentencing scheduled for Newton Falls man charged with death of bicyclist

A Newton Falls man is scheduled to be sentenced in June for charges filed in connection with the traffic death of a bicyclist.

A preliminary hearing was held in Newton Falls Municipal Court on Thursday for Donald Bryant, 53, who was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

Court records do not indicate what charge, or charges Bryant is expected to enter a plea to during the June 1st hearing, when he is also scheduled to be sentenced.

The Ohio Highway Patrol says Bryant was driving an S-U-V that struck a bicycle being ridden by 19-year-old Michael Scott Hunyady of Newton Falls on September 25.

According to troopers, the bicycle and SUV were traveling eastbound on Holcomb Newton Falls Road around 7:50 a.m. when the vehicle hit the rear of the bicycle.

Hunyady was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bryant, was not injured.

Family members told 21 News in October that it was part of Michael Hunyady's daily routine to bike down Holcomb Newton Falls Road to work at the Shop and Save store.

As part of the condition of his bond, Bryant is forbidden from using or possessing any intoxicating substances. He retains his driving privileges for work as long as he can pass random drug and alcohol tests.