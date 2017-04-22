One dead after fatal crash in Slippery Rock Twp.

One person has died after a one vehicle crash in Lawrence County.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday night in Slippery Rock Township.

Police say 50-year-old David Fritch was driving on Frew Mill Road when the car went off the roadway, traveling about 127 feet before striking a wooden post and two pine trees.

Fritch was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the police report.

Troopers say there were skid marks on the roadway.

Fritch was the only person in the vehicle.

Police say speed is a suspected factor.