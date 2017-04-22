Pennsylvania lieutenant gov won't oppose rebuke - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pennsylvania lieutenant gov won't oppose rebuke

Posted: Updated:
Lt. Gov. Michael Stack Lt. Gov. Michael Stack
HARRISBURG (AP) -

The Latest on Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf stripping the state's lieutenant governor of state police protection following complaints about his treatment of troopers and other state employees (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

Lt. Gov. Mike Stack is giving no public resistance to being stripped of state police protection following complaints about how he and his wife treated troopers and other state employees.

In a statement, Stack says he agrees with Gov. Tom Wolf's decision Friday to yank the security detail and limit cleaning, grounds keeping and maintenance by state employees at the lieutenant governor's official residence.

Neither Wolf nor Stack has given details about the complaints, although media reports suggest they revolve around allegations that the Stacks verbally abused their state police security detail and household staff at the state-owned house about 20 miles east of the Capitol.

Wolf says it's a necessary step to protect state employees. Stack says in his statement the behavior was unacceptable and symptoms of a larger problem that he's committed to addressing. He also says he apologized to Wolf for any embarrassment the situation has caused.

4 p.m.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is stripping the lieutenant governor of state police protection in the wake of complaints about his treatment of troopers and other state employees.

Wolf released a three-sentence letter Friday that he sent to Lt. Gov. Mike Stack informing him of the decision.

The governor says he'll also limit cleaning, grounds keeping and maintenance by state employees at his fellow Democrat's official residence.

Wolf says he believes it's a necessary step to protect state employees.

Wolf initiated an inspector general's investigation into complaints about Stack's treatment of state employees.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Driver charged in smuggling-related deaths of 10 immigrants

    Driver charged in smuggling-related deaths of 10 immigrants

    Monday, July 24 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-07-24 18:37:11 GMT
    A 60-year-old man who was arrested after authorities say at least nine people died in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer found outside a Walmart in San Antonio is due in federal court.More >>
    A 60-year-old man who was arrested after authorities say at least nine people died in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer found outside a Walmart in San Antonio is due in federal court.More >>

  • UPDATED

    Neighbor: Not the first time body found on Warren street

    Neighbor: Not the first time body found on Warren street

    Monday, July 24 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-07-24 18:36:13 GMT

    A Warren resident tells 21 News that the city should make his street a dead end after a body was found inside a burning car Monday morning on the city's west side.  Fire crews were called out to Pershing Avenue SW for reports of a van fire shortly after 10 am.  During attempts to put out the blaze, firefighters called for investigators because they found a body inside.  Pershing Ave. was closed to traffic until around noon while police gathered evidence.  ...

    More >>

    A Warren resident tells 21 News that the city should make his street a dead end after a body was found inside a burning car Monday morning on the city's west side.  Fire crews were called out to Pershing Avenue SW for reports of a van fire shortly after 10 am.  During attempts to put out the blaze, firefighters called for investigators because they found a body inside.  Pershing Ave. was closed to traffic until around noon while police gathered evidence.  ...

    More >>

  • POLL: Ohioans at a toss up on Trump

    POLL: Ohioans at a toss up on Trump

    Monday, July 24 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-07-24 18:35:25 GMT

    Ahead of President Trump's visit to the Valley, a new poll has Ohio splitting hairs on whether they approve. 

    More >>

    Ahead of President Trump's visit to the Valley, a new poll has Ohio splitting hairs on whether they approve. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms