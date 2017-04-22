Record Store Day has big impact

Saturday is Record Store Day across the country,. a decade-long movement during the time when the industry's needed it the most. Here in the Valley, it's had a big impact.

It started ten years ago, as an idea to help re-ignite an interest in record shops. A decade later, Record Store Day is still going strong.

"It's helped to bring a whole new class of record buyers," said Jeff Burke, owner of The Record Connection in Niles. "We have a lot of young people coming in, a lot of old people revisiting the stores, people my age."

The way we listen to music's changed a ton, even over the last ten years. CD's aren't as popular and vinyl has made a comeback, which is reflected in Burke's inventory.

Tack on the fact that he's had to weather the storm of the downloading craze and now streaming services.

"Oh God, that's a killer. Streaming audio now controls about 62 percent of all music listened to," said Burke. "At ten bucks a month, 50 million people, that's a whole lot of money. And the record companies kind of like the streaming thing, because they don't have the expense and it is actually generating profits now."

But there's still demand for albums and local shops like his are still the go-to spot.

"The niche thing is good for us. We've always had records here. We never got out since taking over the business in 1980, we continued to sell records," said Burke.

Record Store Day is still the biggest day of the year for shops like Burke's. Saturday, doors open at 10am with a tent full of merchandise outside the store and The Vindy's playing a live show.

"We also get another bonus on Black Friday there's another record store day. Without those two events, I would say things would just be average and ordinary. This ratchets things up tremendously," said Burke.

Burke spent a good chunk of the week unboxing all his new inventory. Today is the fun part, sharing that love of music with all the new faces coming through the doors.