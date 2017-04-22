Second season kicks off for Youngstown Flea

Saturday was opening day for the Market for Makers: Youngstown Flea.

Youngstown Flea kicked off their second season of bringing unique shops and handmade items with local sellers to one location for an outdoor shopping experience in Downtown Youngstown.

The morning started off with Yoga on the Lawn and several different delicacies from food trucks while introducing a few new vendors as well.

"April last year we did 38 vendors. We've doubled that almost to about 65 today. After a year, we've experienced expedential growth." said Youngstown Flea Founder Derrick McDowell.

With the growth and success of the Flea, McDowell still sticks to his selective process of choosing his vendors.

"We're highlighting those who are returning to the old days of creating with their hands," said McDowell.

This seasons Flea has many new exciting additions on the horizon, such as live music by acoustic artists and more pet friendly opportunities, along with pet adoption.

Youngstown Flea takes place once a month from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., with the next date set for May 20th in the parking lot next to the Covelli Centre.

Visit Youngstown Flea's website for more information.