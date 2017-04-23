Trump supporters rally in Boardman - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trump supporters rally in Boardman

BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

People held signs and waved flags in Boardman on Saturday  as they rallied in support of President Trump.

Organizers told 21 News that since they see people protesting the White House, they wanted to show there are people who are still behind the President.

"We're here to show that a decent amount of people that voted across this land are here with our president and we want to see the best for America. We want to succeed again. We want to be great again," said James Mullarkey.

Some drivers honked horns while patriotic music played during the three-hour event.

