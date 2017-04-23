Youngstown school events aim at reducing crime - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown school events aim at reducing crime

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A couple looking to reduce crime hosted dozens of activities for students at Youngstown Schools on Saturday.

Event organizers Jon Howell and his wife live in Illinois now, but return to Youngstown often.

It included police canine demonstrations, essay writing contests, and hair cuts.

One of the themes was to learn lessons from the shootings at Sandy Hook.

"To have students identify other students isolated who don't eat lunch with anyone. Stand alone type of students and bringing them back in. The second Sandy Hook component is kids identifying danger in schools and going to an adult and say 'I see something that doesn't sound or look right," said Howell.

The events took place at Taft, McGuffey, Harding and Martin Luther King schools. 

