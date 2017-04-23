Deputy Mahoning County Coroner Dr. Joseph Ohr dies at 53

Mahoning County's Deputy Coroner and Forensic Pathologist Dr. Joseph Ohr passed away Saturday morning, family members tell 21 News.

Dr. Ohr battled pancreatic cancer for a short time and passed away at home in hospice care.

Doctor Ohr was vocal against the heroin epidemic, and about the need for resources to help save lives.

After working for the Franklin County and the Miami Dade Medical Examiner's office, Dr. Ohr was hired by the Mahoning County Coroner's office.

Ohr, a Boardman native, was 53 years old.