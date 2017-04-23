Trump says he'll mark 100 days with Pennsylvania rally - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trump says he'll mark 100 days with Pennsylvania rally

Posted: Updated:

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he'll mark his 100th day in office with a "BIG" rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump hits 100 days on April 29 - next Saturday.

He tweeted about the rally this Saturday, saying that next week "I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it!"

April 29 is also the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

Most presidents attend the event. Trump previously announced that he is boycotting this year's dinner to protest what he says is unfavorable coverage by the news media. His staff is also boycotting in a show of "solidarity" with the president.

Trump's campaign later announced that the rally will be held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

