Collision in Farmdale sends three to hospital

State Troopers in Trumbull County are investigating an accident that sent three people to the hospital.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, a truck and a car collided near State Route 193 and Route 87 near Farmdale.

Troopers say both vehicles were heavily damaged.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating what may have caused the accident.

The three were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.