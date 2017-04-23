Pre-K for P.A. Champion award

A Pre-K Champion was awarded in Sharon this week.

The Pre-K for P.A. Campaign recognized State Representative Mark Longietti for his continued commitment to our youth supporting the expansion of investments into early education.

Numerous Pennsylvania state and local officials came together this week to honor State Representative Mark Longietti as he continues to support early education for children 3 to 4 years old.

P.A. partnerships for Children says 57 percent of children in Longietti's district alone lack state funded Pre-K programs.

Longietti says investing into early education will last a lifetime.

“The peer reviewed studies say we save between $7 and $17 for every dollar that we invest in early childhood education. So its an honor to receive the award, we have more work to do but we've made some good work so far but we have more kids to reach,” said Representative Longietti.

Families who can be provided with access to affordable early education can make a difference.

The Pre-K for Pennsylvania Campaign said investing in Pre-K can reduce drop out rates and crime, improve lifelong earnings and save taxpayers money.

“That foundation that they get if they miss that, they will never recover from it, so interacting and learning all the social skills is just critical,” said P.A. Early Learning Investment Commission Co-Chair, Lloyd Lamm.

Receiving the foundation of basic social and educational skills is imperative to a child's future.

“Those things allow a child to move forward in the educational process with confidence so that later on they are always in the circle, and I think that's really important,” said P.A. Pre-K for P.A. Leadership Council Co-Chair, Ron DiNicola.

Many people such as Longietti continue to support the efforts for Pre-K success in the future.

“It needs to continue on and in Pennsylvania's budget. This is a priority for Governor Wolf, and so I believe it will continue to grow over the years to come,” said Lamm.