Pre-K for P.A. Champion award

President Donald Trump was back on the campaign rally Tuesday night during a stop in Youngstown.More >>
21 News crews have spent the day tracking the excitement and the preparations for President Donald Trump's rally in Youngstown.More >>
If your plans today include seeing President Donald Trump in person, your best bet is to have a ticket to his 7 pm rally at Youngstown's Covelli Centre.More >>
A website that helps college students find housing has placed Youngstown State University on its list of the top 25 safest campuses in the country. Dominic Anzalone, Founder of RentCollegePads.com, says they crunched data from 500 colleges and universities and utilized the U.S. Department Education’s Campus and Security database to come up with their list. Coming in at number 23 on the 2017 list, Youngstown State University ranking as the safest campus in the state of Ohio, T...More >>
Visitors to this year's Ohio State Fair have a chance to see a one-ton sculpture made out of butter. The American Dairy Association Mideast has unveiled artists depictions of a traditional butter cow and calf joined by a larger-than-life bottle of chocolate milk, along with four high school athletes. The work, which took an estimated 500 hours to complete, is a salute to chocolate milk, the official beverage of Ohio High School Athletic Association. The six-foot bottle of choc...More >>
Police say a man has died after accidentally shooting himself in his car and then chasing and shooting his girlfriend before collapsing on a central Ohio street.More >>
Philadelphia police are investigating spray-painted graffiti that urges people to "Kill a cop" and the officers' union is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.More >>
Three people are dead after their car crashed into a pole in western Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say two gunshot victims drove to a Pittsburgh hospital before the passenger died and the driver wound up in surgery and in critical condition.More >>
A central Ohio baby sitter who authorities say gave a fatal dose of Benadryl to an 8-month old boy has pleaded guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter.More >>
The shooting deaths of three people on a Pennsylvania patio over the weekend have been officially ruled a double murder-suicide.More >>
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro plans to announce criminal sexual abuse charges against a western Pennsylvania priest.More >>
A judge in Cincinnati has dismissed charges against a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist, after a prosecutor declined to pursue a third murder trial.More >>
Police are searching for an SUV involved in a hit-and-run that injured several cyclists in Pennsylvania.More >>
Several recreational vehicles have burned at a western Pennsylvania campground, though no injuries have been reported.More >>
An Ohio sheriff is encouraging county fairgoers to try police scenarios in a firearms training simulator, hoping they'll better understand the split-second decisions that officers make about firing their weapons.More >>
Two Ohio college students who connected on Tinder have finally met after three years of excuses on the dating platform.More >>
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.More >>
A billionaire businessman has apologized for his real estate company's controversial sign in downtown Detroit that says "See Detroit Like We Do" with an image of a majority white crowd.More >>
