BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse opening in Boardman

After 40 years in business and 192 restaurants across the country, BJ's Brewhouse will be celebrating their grand opening Monday in Boardman.

The restaurant and brewhouse will take the place of the old Cheddar's restaurant on Route 224 by the Southern Park Mall.

"There's been a lot of buzz about us coming to the area. Especially with people seeing the patio, the large bar, the TVs, so we're really excited to bring a different feel to the neighborhood," said Jarod Klever, Director of Operations.

In a neighborhood filled with many food options, BJ's plans to stand out with its extensive menu of 140 items and unbeatable price points.

"You can come in an order a rib eye, and we have prime rib on the weekends but we also have snacks and small bites on the menu," said Klever. "So if you're coming in to drink a few beers, enjoy happy hour. We have several items to snack on from $5 to $7."

Along with its snack bites, its ten signature craft beers take center stage.

"We really were a pioneer in that craft beer business. It seems like there's so many craft beer businesses, so many popular beers especially in Ohio, but we've been doing it for 20 plus years and we take great pride in it," said Klever.