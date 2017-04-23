Youngstown mayoral candidates respond to Vindicator endorsement

The race for mayor in the city of Youngstown has been heated for several months. With just over a week until the primary election on May 2nd, our print partner, The Vindicator has released their endorsement for who should take over the reigns of the city.

Four years ago 142 votes separated John McNally and Jamael Tito Brown in the primary election in 2013. McNally won the election becoming Youngstown's Mayor. This year the two are in a match up for the same office.

At the center of debate between incumbent Mayor John McNally, and challenger Jamael Tito Brown, are the misdemeanor criminal charges that McNally pleaded guilty to in February of 2016.

The charges stem from the widely publicized Oak Hill Corruption case, in which McNally, along with former attorney Martin Yavorcik and former County Auditor Mike Sciortino, were accused of colluding to keep the county from purchasing what eventually became known as the Oak Hill Renaissance Center.

The headline to an editorial Sunday morning, Vindicator writers said "McNally has forfeited his right to continue as mayor".

The column went on to discuss the many virtues that McNally possessed as mayor for the last "3 years and four months." But according to the Vindicator, the editorial board could not endorse a candidate with a criminal background.

It's a matter that came up again Sunday morning on WFMJ Weekend Today. Editorial Board member Bertram DeSouza said, "if you look at McNally 's record it is an impressive record of performance. But how do you get over that hurdle of him being part of the government corruption syndrome that has afflicted us for so long?"

We talked with McNally about the Vindicator endorsing Jamael Tito Brown. McNally says the past is the past and his record stands for itself.

"He was very complimentary with of the work we have been able to do with economic development, making the city safer, cleaning the city up and quite frankly he said the mayor has been a tireless worker for the city," said McNally.

Jamael Tito Brown spoke before a church Sunday morning, telling them about his background growing up and staying on the right path.

We caught up with him later to ask him about the Vindicator's endorsement.

Brown says character does matter adding McNally was missing from the campaigns of Democratic candidates from the state to national level, so now Youngstown doesn't have the seat it should at those tables.

He shared his priorities for moving the city forward.

"We need to reinvest back into our youth." said Brown "We talk about wanting to make sure the city is better we need to reinvest our money back into our community, and that's where I'll focus, jobs , safer neighborhoods and our youth."

The election expected to again be a tight race between two competitive candidates.

The primary election is May 2nd, 2017. There are no Republican challengers listed on the primary ballot.

A link to the full Vindicator Editorial can be found here.