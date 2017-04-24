Packard Music Hall announces plans to build elevator

The announcement earned a round of applause Sunday afternoon at the W.D Packard Music Hall.

The 60 year- old Warren staple will finally install an elevator. This will make the balcony accessible for all people.

"I mean this is the gem of Warren, Ohio so to get seniors in here to be able to experience this the same way everyone else is, to have this elevator so that everyone can experience it in the same way, is really great," said Jim Fogarty. President of W.D Packard Foundation.

"We can provide equal access to the balcony and everywhere else, it's a great. "

The W.D Packard foundation receiving a $500,000 grant from the ACI Senior Development Program. This along with $200,000 thousand dollars of capital funds from the state, Representative Michael O'Brien helped to secure.

"Now this is opening a great opportunity for the elderly for those that are handicapped," Stated Rep. O'Brien.

Since it's opening in 1955, the only wheelchair accessible seating was in the back of the auditorium. For elderly folks who visit the hall, climbing two flights of stairs up to the balcony isn't in their favor. Packard Music Hall's General Manager Jim Bugos said adding an elevator to the facility will be a game changer.

"Every seat in the building now is accessible to everyone so now we can start looking for some different shows, some center floor shows instead of just stage shows ," said Bugos.

Structurally, it will be a challenge. An architect from The DLR Group handling the project said the symmetric building can make this improvement tricky.

The elevator is expected to be completed by next year, music to the ears of folks who may now get to view a show from a different point of view.