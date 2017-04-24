Former Hubbard mayor Keenan going to prison as sex offender

Former Hubbard Mayor Richard Keenan is going to prison and must register as a sex offender after being convicted of 20 charges related to sexual conduct with a minor female under the age of ten.

Keenan, 66, pleaded guilty in March to eight counts of gross sexual imposition, eight counts of rape, and four counts of attempted rape.

On Monday, he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after ten years.

The judge also ordered that he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The indictment followed the Hubbard Police Department's investigation of a reported child molestation.

The investigation was aided by information from a pastor and a social worker, according to authorities.

Prosecutors told 21 News that Keenan knew the victim.

According to Ohio Secretary of State records, at the time of his offenses Keenan he was an ordained minister with the NXL Leadership Network Church.