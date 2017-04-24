Small earthquake rattles parts of Pennsylvania

The United States Geological Survey says a small earthquake shook parts of Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The epicenter of the magnitude 2.3 quake was near Millersville. The USGS says it happened at 4:49 p.m.

Within 30 minutes, more than 500 people called 911 in Lancaster County to report that they had felt the earthquake.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to buildings.

