One eastbound lane of PA Turnpike open again at Butler Valley - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

One eastbound lane of PA Turnpike open again at Butler Valley

Posted: Updated:

One eastbound lane of the PA Turnpike opened again between the Butler Valley Exit (#39) and the Allegheny Valley Exit (#48) due to an overturned tractor trailer which caught on fire at milepost 46.1.

The tractor trailer, which was carrying U.S. mail, overturned and blocked all three lanes from around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

One lane was open to traffic by 8:30 a.m.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Child killer put to death in first Ohio execution in 3 years

    Child killer put to death in first Ohio execution in 3 years

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-07-26 23:04:59 GMT
    Ohio is preparing to put a condemned child killer to death in the state's first execution in more than three years.More >>
    Ohio is preparing to put a condemned child killer to death in the state's first execution in more than three years.More >>

  • Scalise discharged from hospital, beginning rehabilitation

    Scalise discharged from hospital, beginning rehabilitation

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-07-26 23:02:52 GMT
    House Majority Whip Steve Scalise _ who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month _ has been discharged from a Washington hospital.More >>
    House Majority Whip Steve Scalise _ who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month _ has been discharged from a Washington hospital.More >>

  • Ohio's high court strikes down traffic camera restrictions

    Ohio's high court strikes down traffic camera restrictions

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-07-26 21:23:47 GMT

    The Ohio Supreme Court has again upheld cities' use of traffic camera enforcement, striking down as unconstitutional legislative restrictions that included requiring a police officer to be present. 

    More >>

    The Ohio Supreme Court has again upheld cities' use of traffic camera enforcement, striking down as unconstitutional legislative restrictions that included requiring a police officer to be present. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms