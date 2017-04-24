One eastbound lane of PA Turnpike open again at Butler Valley

One eastbound lane of the PA Turnpike opened again between the Butler Valley Exit (#39) and the Allegheny Valley Exit (#48) due to an overturned tractor trailer which caught on fire at milepost 46.1.

The tractor trailer, which was carrying U.S. mail, overturned and blocked all three lanes from around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

One lane was open to traffic by 8:30 a.m.