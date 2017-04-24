Police: George Junior Republic staff member assaulted

A Grove City teenager faces charges after police say he assaulted a staff member at George Junior Republic on Sunday.

According to reports, 19-year-old Marquise Shakir Williams became involved in a fight with the 34-year-old employee of the youth detention facility.

State police say Williams punched the staff member in the face several times.

The employee was treated for facial bruises as well as a suspected broken nose.

Williams is charged with aggravated assault and harassment.