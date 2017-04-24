Liberty man charged with murdering elderly neighbor

Police have charged a neighbor with murdering a Liberty Township woman.

Sean Clemens, 33, of Churchill Road, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Monday afternoon on a charge of aggravated murder.

Police Chief Rich Tisone revealed at an afternoon news conference that the body of 84-year-old Jane Larue Brown was found earlier in the morning at a home on the 500 block of Churchill Road.

Tisone said that Brown was known to everyone in the community, adding that she could be seen frequently walking through the township.

The chief also would not reveal information about evidence or motive for the crime.

Tisone says Clemens is charged with capital murder, which could bring life in prison or the death penalty if he is convicted.

Police were called to the area of East Drive and Overbrook Avenue just before 6:00 a.m. Monday morning for a report of screaming and what the caller believed was two gunshots.

When police arrived, they found a burning SUV which was registered to an address in the 500 block of Churchill Road.

At that address, police found Brown's body. The back door to the home had been smashed.

Police are not saying how the woman died, but are treating it as a homicide.

Police have also taped off Clemen's home in the 400 block of Churchill, across from the scene of the homicide. Clemens was arrested when he returned home shortly after noon.

A man questioned by police was released after making a statement to detectives.

21 News spoke with that man who said that his boss at a roofing company told him earlier Monday that he thought that he had slit a woman's throat.

The man said it seemed as if his boss was intoxicated, so he didn't take him seriously until he heard the news about the murder of the elderly woman.

Neighbors tell 21 News that the 84-year-old victim and was still very active, volunteering and golfing as recently as Sunday.