Cabrera, Holland lead White Sox to 6-2 win over Indians

Madison Bumgarner allowed one run over five innings for his first win of the season, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit a grand slam in the 11th inning as the Cleveland Indians, who wasted a seven-run lead, beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-7 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers found themselves in a classic pitcher’s duel on Tuesday night at Lubrano Park.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs, Gerrit Cole won for the fifth time in six starts, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants 10-3 on Monday night.More >>
Josh Tomlin pitched six efficient innings, Carlos Santana homered twice and the Cleveland Indians won their fourth straight, 6-2 over the tumbling Cincinnati Reds on Monday night in the makeup of a May 25 rainout.More >>
In-Kyung Kim rallied to win the Marathon Classic to become the second two-time winner this season on the LPGA Tour.More >>
>> Includes Video | Corey Kluber struck out a season-high 14 in 7 2/3 innings and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.More >>
An Ohio sheriff is encouraging county fairgoers to try police scenarios in a firearms training simulator, hoping they'll better understand the split-second decisions that officers make about firing their weapons.More >>
Two Ohio college students who connected on Tinder have finally met after three years of excuses on the dating platform.More >>
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.More >>
