Police: Child, 4, called 911 after caregiver overdose

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-year-old girl called 911 for help when her caregiver overdosed in front of her earlier this month at a western Pennsylvania home.

Officials in Beaver County said the woman overdosed on heroin shortly after 11:30 p.m. on April 15 in Ambridge while caring for the child.

Officials said the girl called 911 when she couldn't wake the woman and met officers when they arrived at the home, where the woman was found unconscious.

Authorities allege in a criminal complaint that drugs and drug paraphernalia, including a hypodermic needle, were within reach of the child.

County dispatchers told police that there had been several previous calls to the home for overdoses. Ambridge police said the 32-year-old woman was charged with child endangerment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.