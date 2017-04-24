Tipped trailer snarls traffic on I-80 in Austintown

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a trailer flipped over on Interstate 80 in Austintown Monday morning.

The trailer, carrying a piece of small construction machinery, overturned in the westbound lanes of the Interstate between Route 46 and the Meander Reservoir.

No injuries were reported, but westbound traffic had to slow down until the wreck could be cleaned up.

A small amount of diesel fuel spilled on the roadway.