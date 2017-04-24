Newton Falls man charged after passing out with infant son in car

First responders used Narcan to revive the child's father

A Newton Falls man has been charged with child endangering after police say he passed out in his car while he was with his seven-month-old son.

Warren Police arrested 22-year-old Jeffrey Bundy on Friday on a Warrant issued out of municipal court.

According to a police report, Bundy was one of two men found passed out inside a car parked outside the Gas Food Mart on West Market Street Wednesday night.

When a bystander spotted the infant in the backseat, he removed the keys from the ignition and took the baby into the store.

When police got to the business they gave Bundy, who had been driving the car, one dose of the opiate overdose reversal drug Narcan.

Emergency medical technicians arrived and worked to revive him and the other man in the car.

Both men were taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

The child was turned over to a relative.