Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access questions

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

AP Statehouse Correspondent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio has built it, but will they come?

Prospective medical marijuana cultivators now know what the new rules look like for getting a growing license in Ohio. The regulations were finalized last Monday and application forms were released Friday.

The issue to watch is whether certain regulations will curb the program's ability to get an adequate supply of medical cannabis to an Ohio patient population that's been estimated at between 185,000 and 325,000 people.

Among concerns are high application and license fees, insurance requirements, limits on the number of available licenses and a requirement that marijuana be tested by a state university before distribution.

Regulators and key advocates say the rules balance access with public safety and can be revisited over time.

