Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access questions

An Ohio sheriff says a suspect in a drug deal struck a police officer with his car while fleeing and was shot multiple times by two officers before crashing his car and later dying at a hospital.More >>
Police are looking for two men suspected of spreading feces on the walls, floors and ceiling of a restroom in a Pennsylvania supermarket.More >>
A coroner says a Pennsylvania farmer has been killed by one of his own bulls.More >>
Police say a driver has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot on an Ohio highway.More >>
A patient suffered serious burns over most of her body when a chair and her gown caught fire in her room at a central Pennsylvania hospital.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he ran over his wife after she fell from their vehicle which police say he was driving erratically while drunk.More >>
Police say a sword-wielding man has been shot by his father and critically wounded during a domestic dispute in Pennsylvania.More >>
Someone is stealing a western Pennsylvania town's welcome signs.More >>
Police say 5 people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a horse and buggy in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say a man has died after accidentally shooting himself in his car and then chasing and shooting his girlfriend before collapsing on a central Ohio street.More >>
An Ohio sheriff is encouraging county fairgoers to try police scenarios in a firearms training simulator, hoping they'll better understand the split-second decisions that officers make about firing their weapons.More >>
Two Ohio college students who connected on Tinder have finally met after three years of excuses on the dating platform.More >>
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.More >>
