Mother, son, child found dead in apparent murder-suicide

YORK, Pa. (AP) - Authorities in central Pennsylvania say a mother, her son and a child have been found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide.

Northern York County Regional Police officers went to check on occupants of a Manchester Township home just before 11 p.m. Sunday. Officials said after a dog inside "moved a curtain enough that the officers could see inside," police found 50-year-old Tammy June Williams dead on a couch and 3-year-old Kelly June Williams dead in a bedroom. Both had gunshot wounds to the head and 21-year-old Frankie Thomas Williams was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police said information at the scene indicated that "this was a planned act or pact between Tammy June Williams and her son." They said the child's mother had recently filed for full custody.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.