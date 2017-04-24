Cortland man killed in dirt bike accident

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says speed appears to have been a factor in an accident in Lorain County that claimed the life of a Cortland man.

Troopers say Jeffrey Cooper, 20, of Cortland, died Sunday afternoon when his dirt bike was struck by a Ford Explorer on Parsons Road in LaGrange, Ohio.

According to the patrol, Cooper's bike was hit head-on as he pulled out of a private driveway and went left-of-center.

Cooper was not wearing a helmet according to the patrol.

A woman driving the Explorer was wearing a seat belt, and her two children, ages 5 and 6, were secured in booster seats in the back seat.

None of them were injured.

The patrol says alcohol and drugs do not seem to be contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.