Chaney students protest plan to restructure Youngstown school

Youngstown City School CEO Krish Mohip's plans to reconfigure city school met with protests from some of the students who will be affected by those changes.

A group of students who walked out of Chaney High School shortly before noon Monday to voice their concerns were met by Mohip outside the building.

Mohip's plans include shrinking Chaney to include just 9th through 12 grade.

Rayen Early College, located inside Chaney, is expanding to include 4th through 8th grade.

"We are not sure as students what our futures look like and we want to be part of the planning for the generations after us," said student Shiree Wilson.

Along with the reconfiguration, there will also be changes in bus transportation for Youngstown students.

The change will offer bus transportation for all students living more than a mile from s school. Presently, high school students must live for miles from school.

The change is expected to offer transportation to an additional 500 students at Chaney and East high schools.

"We want everybody to feel equal so its not like Chaney kids are better than us or East kids are worse than us. No everybody is equal. We are all kids," said Junior Chiray Chew.

The plan also calls for re-introducing varsity sports to Chaney, which were eliminated in 2011.

After listening to students express their concerns, Mohip had praise for the peaceful, respectful way in which the protest was carried out.

"We do need to make some significant changes in our instruction and delivery because we are failing our students and we are continuing to fail our students," said Mohip. "At some point we have to prioritize and my priority right now is to ensure these kids are college and career ready by the time they leave the school system."

At Mohip's request, some of the students returned to class.

Those that stayed out are in violation of school policies and could face discipline based on the Student Code of Conduct.