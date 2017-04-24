Valley steelworkers talk unfair trade practices

President Trump recently announced his plan for an investigation into the impact of certain steel imports on national security.

On Monday, nearly a dozen union leaders representing steel making companies from around the Valley gathered at USW Local 1375 in Warren to discuss their concerns with Senator Sherrod Brown and Congressman Tim Ryan.

People like George Carson who said recent trade deals have hurt local workers and they hope President Trump makes good on his promises to change them.

"There's always this promise this will be good for the workers and good for labor, but we haven't seen it. We've seen a loss of jobs over the years," Carson said.

Brown and Ryan like what they have heard so far from the President in regards to retooling U.S. trade. They hope to work with him and the Commerce Department to make the changes happen.

"We got to stop giving tax breaks to companies that move jobs. We need to stand up when these subsidies that especially China and South Korea pay. It means the President has to do what he said he'd do with currency and do what he'd said he'd do on buy American and we're going to hold him accountable," said Senator Brown.

Congressman Tim Ryan says we should take it a step further and use American products to rebuild our aging infrastructure.

"So it's American steel, American concrete. It's time to rebuild the water lines and the sewer lines. This is stuff we can all make here and then everybody can get back to work," said Representative Ryan.