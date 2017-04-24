Police shoot parolee after pursuit in Pittsburgh suburb

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Police say officers trying to arrest a parole violator in a Pittsburgh suburb ended up shooting him after he twice rammed a cruiser, then fled.

Allegheny County police say 39-year-old Todd Anthony Robinson was on parole for a 1995 homicide conviction when Wilkinsburg officers tried to arrest him Monday morning in a McDonald's parking lot.

County police say Robinson jumped in his car, backed up and twice rammed a Wilkinsburg cruiser before driving away. That's when officers fired, wounding him.

Robinson is in critical condition, but police say they expect him to survive.

County police are reviewing the shooting and will report their findings to the district attorney.

It wasn't immediately clear how Robinson violated his parole, how many shots were fired or how many officers fired them.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.