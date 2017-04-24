Fire roars through Coitsville home

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that left a Coitsville family homeless.

Firefighters were called out to the single story home on the 6600 block of McCartney Road after someone spotted smoke coming from the house at around 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Strong winds helped fan the flames, according to firefighters.

Crews on the scene called for help from surrounding departments to fight the fire and haul water from the nearby Victory Christian Church.

No members of the family that lived at the home were at the house when the fire broke out.

Firefighters say the family dog safely.