Trumbull County Jail to get security system upgrade

Trumbull County Jail to get security system upgrade

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio -

A new security system is in the near future for the Trumbull County Jail. 

County commissioners say the current system is obsolete and parts for it are no longer available.  The plan calls for a total rewiring of the video, audio and locking systems.

Commissioner Frank Fuda says a loan will be needed to complete the more than $2 million upgrade. He says the jail facility has many other needs as well, including new plumbing, but inmate security has to be the top priority.

Installation of the new system will begin as soon as possible, according to Fuda.

