Checkpoint planned as alcohol related crashes plague Mahoning County

Alcohol-related crashes continue to be a problem here, according to a statement issued on Monday by the coalition of law enforcement officials tasked with getting impaired drivers off the road.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force reports that so far this year, there have been 37 accidents related to the use of alcohol. Fifteen of those crashes resulted in injury and two of those accidents were fatalities.

The Task Force announced that as a result, it will conduct a sobriety checkpoint during the upcoming weekend, coupled with saturation patrols.

Details of the time and location of the checkpoint will be released later.

The task force conducted a checkpoint on Route 46 in Austintown this past weekend.