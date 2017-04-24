Nohra takes Liberty superintendent job after three months with Youngstown schools

Three months after leaving the Struthers Schools as superintendent to take a job with the Youngstown Schools, Joseph Nohra, Jr., is taking another job.

The Youngstown City School District announced on Monday that Nohra is resigning as chief operating officer for Youngstown to accept a position as Liberty Local School District superintendent.

Nohra, who served as Struthers superintendent since 2012, left that job in January to accept the COO job in Youngstown.

“I’m sorry to see Joe go, but I understand that he feels this is a great opportunity,” said CEO Krish Mohip. “I certainly wouldn’t stand in his way.”

The Liberty School Board approved Nohra’s hiring at its meeting Monday. He will begin his new job August 1. Current Liberty superintendent Stan Watson is retiring at the end of the school year.

Nohra said he missed being a superintendent. He served in that position at Struthers City Schools from 2012 until accepting the Youngstown City Schools post.

“I want to take the lessons learned here at Youngstown as well as many of Mr. Mohip’s initiatives to the Liberty Local Schools,” Nohra said.

No decisions have been made about filling the city schools’ COO position, according to Mohip.